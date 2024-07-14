12 things we can remember doing in Sheffield in summer growing up, from putting in parks to swimming in lidos

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 14th Jul 2024, 07:02 BST

They were the summer holidays, the sun shone brightly on Sheffield - and it felt like there was loads to do.

We have put together a gallery of all those great things that there were to keep us busy during the summer in Sheffield, growing up in the city.

Some of those in the list you can still enjoy to this day, although they may have changed slightly.

But others have sadly disappeared with changing times, be that budgets or health and safety.

The summer holidays are due to start for youngsters all across the city in the next few weeks, and parents will be looking for things to do.

Some of these may provide a few ideas for them.

For others, the pictures will bring back great memories of what it’s been like growing up in Sheffield over the years.

Pictures show things we used to do in the summer, growing up in Sheffield. Photo: Sheffield Newpapers / Picture Sheffield

1. Summers growing up in Sheffield

Pictures show things we used to do in the summer, growing up in Sheffield. Photo: Sheffield Newpapers / Picture Sheffield

The former outdoor swimming pool at Millhouses Park was popular in the summer but closed in the 1980s. an adventure playground has been built where it once was. Similarly, many enjoyed trips to the outdoor pool at Longley Park, also long closed.

2. Swim outdoors

The former outdoor swimming pool at Millhouses Park was popular in the summer but closed in the 1980s. an adventure playground has been built where it once was. Similarly, many enjoyed trips to the outdoor pool at Longley Park, also long closed.

Hiring a boat at Crookes Valley Park. This picture shows rowers on the boating lake, in July 1978. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

3. Hire a boat at Crookes Valley

Hiring a boat at Crookes Valley Park. This picture shows rowers on the boating lake, in July 1978. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Many of Sheffield's parks had putting greens where you could hire a club and a ball from an attendant in a hut. This picture shows putting at Millhouses Park. Photo: Picture Sheffield

4. Putting

Many of Sheffield's parks had putting greens where you could hire a club and a ball from an attendant in a hut. This picture shows putting at Millhouses Park. Photo: Picture Sheffield

