It's now 25 years since we were celebrating the new Millennium.

But in the years which have passed since then, Sheffield has seen some big changes, both socially and in terms of how the city looks.

We have put together a selection of 12 pictures which show some big ways in which our home city has been transformed over nearly two and a half decades which have passed since the start of the 21st century.

Some of the changes may be welcomed by some, while others may be less so.

Take a look at the pictures below.

Sheffield City Airport, in Tinsley Park near the M1, closed in 2008. It launched in 1997 and was intended to open up the skies to business travellers locally - Doncaster Sheffield Airport, which came along less than a decade later in 2005, has had more success.

The Millennium Gallery - part of the original Heart of the City project - opened in April 2001. Its large special exhibition space was designed to accommodate major touring exhibitions from national partners such as the V&A and Tate.

The demolition of Don Valley Stadium starts in 2013.