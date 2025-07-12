These 10 memorable sounds, heard all the time in 70s, 80s and 90s Sheffield, are now lost or all but lost

There are loads of things which look different about Sheffield now, compared to how it was 30 odd years ago.

But there also also many things that sound different when you listen.

Take the sounds of early morning on your street for instance.

Back in the 70s, at some point early in the day, the chances are you heard the rattle of milkbottles, and then the hum of the electric milk float as your milkman dropped delivered to your doorstep, before slowly driving off to his next stop along the street.

Things like this were heard everywhere in the city in those days. But nowadays? They are seldom, if ever, heard.

Our gallery brings back memories of 10 sounds like this that you will likely remember from Sheffield in the past, which you no longer hear.

Take a look and see how many you recall.

For generations, the rattle of milk bottles was a familiar sound as milkmen delivered to most doorsteps in the city. Those milkmen included Ernest Sheldon, pictured, who delivered in Wincobank and is pictured in 1983. Although a few still have milk delivered in bottles, it is now less usual, and the noise of the bottles in their carriers as the milkman does his morning rounds is now rarely heard. Similarly, the sound of their electric milkfloats has pretty much disappeared.

1. The morning rattle of milk bottles

For generations, the rattle of milk bottles was a familiar sound as milkmen delivered to most doorsteps in the city. Those milkmen included Ernest Sheldon, pictured, who delivered in Wincobank and is pictured in 1983. Although a few still have milk delivered in bottles, it is now less usual, and the noise of the bottles in their carriers as the milkman does his morning rounds is now rarely heard. Similarly, the sound of their electric milkfloats has pretty much disappeared. | Â©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The sound of the traditional telephone bell once echoed around houses in Sheffield. Now, modern digital phones have replaced these and many parts of the city don't even have the analogue phone lines which the old style phones needed to operate.

2. Old style telephone rings

The sound of the traditional telephone bell once echoed around houses in Sheffield. Now, modern digital phones have replaced these and many parts of the city don't even have the analogue phone lines which the old style phones needed to operate. | National World Photo: David Kessen

There was once a time when every office in Sheffield would be filled with the clackety clack of typewriters. Quieter computer keyboards and emails have pretty much seen that sound disappear. Pictured are the typewriters in a secretarial class at Richmond College of Further Education, Spinkhill Drive, Woodthorpe. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd / Picture Sheffield

3. Typewriters

There was once a time when every office in Sheffield would be filled with the clackety clack of typewriters. Quieter computer keyboards and emails have pretty much seen that sound disappear. Pictured are the typewriters in a secretarial class at Richmond College of Further Education, Spinkhill Drive, Woodthorpe. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd / Picture Sheffield | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd / Picture Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd / Picture Sheffield

Parking meters like this one, pictured on Surrey Street in 1992, used to line most of the streets in Sheffield city centre, making a distinctive whirring sound when you put your money in to pay for your parking, a sound that has now disappeared from the streets. Photo: Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield

4. Parking meters

Parking meters like this one, pictured on Surrey Street in 1992, used to line most of the streets in Sheffield city centre, making a distinctive whirring sound when you put your money in to pay for your parking, a sound that has now disappeared from the streets. Photo: Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield | Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield

