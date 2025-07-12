1 . The morning rattle of milk bottles

For generations, the rattle of milk bottles was a familiar sound as milkmen delivered to most doorsteps in the city. Those milkmen included Ernest Sheldon, pictured, who delivered in Wincobank and is pictured in 1983. Although a few still have milk delivered in bottles, it is now less usual, and the noise of the bottles in their carriers as the milkman does his morning rounds is now rarely heard. Similarly, the sound of their electric milkfloats has pretty much disappeared. | Â©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers