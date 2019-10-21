Disney

10 locations you can visit that inspired Disney films

If you’ve ever watched a Disney film and wondered if the place they’re set are real locations, or if particular places featured in them have real-life inspirations, then this is everything you need to know.

By Helen Johnson
Monday, 21st October 2019, 4:26 pm
Updated Monday, 21st October 2019, 4:27 pm

Travel experts Snaptrip have collated 10 locations and landmarks in Europe which were the inspiration behind some of Disney’s most iconic films.

1. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs - inspired by Alcázar de Segovia Spain

Located in the city of Segovia, the Alcázar of Segovia is a World Heritage site, a medieval alcázar and the inspiration for the Evil Queen’s castle in Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.

Photo: Shutterstock

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Alice in Wonderland - inspired by Antony House, Cornwall, England

The 18th century Antony House is located in the town of Torpoint, Cornwall, and was specifically chosen by the film’s director, Tim Burton. He took inspiration from the mansion’s interiors and landscaped gardens.

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. The Little Mermaid - inspired by Chillon Castle, Switzerland

The setting of The Little Mermaid is based on the magical Chateau de Chillon, an island castle located on Lake Geneva in Switzerland. The exterior of the castle was the inspiration for Prince Eric’s home.

Photo: Shutterstock

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Ratatouille - inspired by La Tour d’Argent, France

The Tour d’Argent (also known as The Silver Tower), is a luxury 425 year old restaurant that inspired Gusteau’s own restaurant in the film. The Parisian landmark offers diners the chance to enjoy views of the city while eating French delicacies.

Photo: Shutterstock

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3