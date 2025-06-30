Fill the chamber with ice cubes, turn the fan speed up to the max, and you'll soon feel cool again | Wowcher

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This clever £14 tower fan is flying off the shelves as temperatures soar—fill it with ice, power it by USB, and enjoy a quiet cooling breeze anywhere in the house.

With heatwaves becoming a more frequent issue in the UK, sales of cooling tech are absolutely booming.

From cheap handheld fans to portable air conditioning systems, this summer has seen a surge in sales of devices aimed at helping us beat the heat.

With predictions that most parts of the UK will see temperatures over 30C more often, it's a good time to invest in something to keep us healthy in the heat. And a fan is an ideal starting point.

The chamber can also be filled with water for a humidifying effect | Wowcher

Fill this bargain tower fan with ice cubes, and you'll be blasted with a cool breeze in any room. It's a perfect way to refresh yourself on a hot day.

The £14 deal is thanks to a 53% saving on Wowcher, which has arrived on the hottest day of the year so far, and it's selling very quickly - so grab one while you can.

With six different settings, a sleep timer, and a chamber for water or ice, it's a seriously clever fan, and it's no wonder it's selling so fast.

It's powered off a USB cable, and its brushless motor means it's quiet in operation - especially on its more gentle fan speeds.

To find out more about the fan, or to jump on the Wowcher deal, click here.

