A £2.8million house is being offered in Raffle House's latest prize draw - with tickets starting at £10.

Time’s running out to enter Raffle House’s double home giveaway – snap up your £10 ticket before April 30 and you could win two luxury properties worth £2.8 million each.

You’ve got until April 30 to bag a ticket that could change your life – and win not one but two luxury homes

Time is ticking fast if you want to get in on Raffle House’s latest mega draw – with just under two weeks left to enter before entries close on Tuesday 30 April. And this time, there’s a bonus twist that makes the £10 entry price even more tempting.

Raffle House is currently giving away a £2.8 million fully-furnished property in Warwickshire – but if you get your ticket before the deadline, you’ll also get free entry into the next draw, which is for another £2.8 million stunner in the Cotswolds.

That’s right – one £10 ticket could now win you two luxury homes.

To get in before the cut-off, buy your ticket through Raffle House here.

Raffle House hasn't said anything about its new Cotswolds home yet, but it looks fabulous | Raffle House

The current Warwickshire prize comes with all legal fees and stamp duty paid, and the new owner can even opt for a tax-free cash alternative instead. On top of that, this time-limited offer gives you an early chance at the Cotswolds property – which isn’t even officially open yet.

Raffle House has only released a teaser image of the upcoming home, but it already looks like pure countryside bliss. Expect classic Cotswolds charm: honey-stone exteriors, rolling green views, and a celeb-magnet postcode packed with pubs, farm shops and boutique hotels.

How the deal works

This two-for-one offer applies to every ticket bought for the Warwickshire draw between now and April 30.

£10 gets you 15 tickets for the Warwickshire home – and 15 for the Cotswolds home.

£100 bags you 500 tickets for each property.

If you subscribe for £10/month, you’ll get 45 tickets instead of the usual 15.

For £50/month, you’ll get 450 tickets instead of 150.

All entries support charity, and both properties come mortgage-free, furnished and ready to move into. Or, if you win and fancy the cash instead, Raffle House will hand over the equivalent as a tax-free lump sum.

Want to skip the online route? There’s also a free postal entry method – find out how here.

Don’t forget: You’ve got until midnight on April 30 to enter and double your chances.

To enter and check out more details on both dream homes, visit Raffle House here.

Both homes come fully furnished and Raffle House also covers all stamp duty and legal costs, so the new owners can move in without spending a penny.

The lucky winners of both properties also have the option of taking the tax-free cash equivalent instead of whichever property they win.

At a glance

Win two £2.8m homes for just £10

Entry deadline: Tuesday 30 April

Two-for-one offer: Warwickshire + Cotswolds prize

Fully furnished, with all fees paid

Cash alternative available

Subscription bundles boost your odds

A portion of proceeds go to charity

With less than two weeks to go, now’s the time to get your ticket. Double home wins don’t come around often.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133