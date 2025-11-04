A home treadmill is a marvellous thing to have when the weather turns sour | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

With temperatures plummeting and rain on the way, this Amazon treadmill deal is the perfect excuse to keep your fitness goals on track indoors

When it's blowing a gale outside, or pelting down with rain, or, even worse, frosty and icy, summoning the motivation to go out for a run can be a real challenge.

It's that time of year when we often park our plans to get fit in time for Christmas because the weather has taken a turn. But there is another way.

You'd be forgiven for not having noticed, but treadmills are becoming incredibly cheap just lately. And we've spotted an absolute bargain on Amazon, with 75% off its original price.

The Zeporix treadmill is compact and easy to fold away | Amazon

This Zeporix treadmill has 12 speed settings, a 3.5-inch LCD display with health tracking, a 2.0hp motor, and integrated shock absorbers.

It also folds away quickly and neatly, weighing only 25kg, and the price has plummeted from £599.99 to £149.99.

We've used price trackers and can't find a record of it costing £599.99, but it's been priced at £569.99 before, and it's often seen around the £300 mark. So it's at least a 50% saving off the common price.

Either way, it's a significant discount, and we don't know how long it will last or how many are in stock.

So if you're keen on staying in trim but you can't be bothered with the drizzle, grab one of these while you can.

