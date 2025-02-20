This £36 sleep and wellness set by Gruum is free if you follow these steps

The Gruum wellness set usually costs £36 | Gruum

Pay just a £3.95 delivery fee and this free hamper could be on its way to you

Everyone likes a freebie. And this one is a particularly good one, because it's usually worth £36.

It's a hamper of products that are aimed at helping you sleep, and making you feel better about yourself.

Wellness is at the heart of what Gruum, a Manchester-based firm with Scandinavian principles and a strong focus on sustainability, and this set of free products is a taster of what they offer.

How to claim the free sleep and wellness set Visit the Gruum website by clicking this link It should take you to the free set offer. Hit "Claim NOW" On the next page you'll be offered a £7.99 cosmetic bundle - if you're not interested, click the "no thanks" link below That will take you to the winter sale page, but hit "skip" and you'll go to the checkout Fill in your details, pay the £3.95 delivery fee, and wait for your freebies!

The first item in the set is a relaxing sleep mist that sprays onto your pillow, lulling you into a deep sleep with the aroma of lavender, camomile and ylang ylang.

You'll also find a melting sleep butter, which is for use when you're in the bath or shower. It can either melt away with the water, soothing you, or it can be massaged into the skin.

A facial clay mask is also included, which uses montmorillonite, illite, and kaolin to clean and tighten your pores, and also a roller ball filled with fluids that release woody aromas that soothe your nervous system.

You can’t put a price on a decent sleep - even if it’s already free!

The products, if bought altogether, would cost £36. But it's free if you can catch this offer.

There's also a delivery fee, which you will need to pay, but as long as you're in no great hurry that's only £3.95.

And that's not a lot of money for all these products which, if used correctly, should help you sleep better and feel better. What a great opportunity.