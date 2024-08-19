Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Is there anything more annoying in the modern age than being out and about watching your phone battery fade away with no way to charge it. However for those who come prepared and carry a portable power bank with them, it is easier than ever to top up in a moment of need.

Gone are the early days of “mobile” phones, when you would have had to lug a huge back-breaking battery around with you. Technology has advanced way beyond that point, instead portable chargers can easily fit in your purse, backpocket or even pocket without much fuss.

If you are thinking of picking up a portable charger, but feel overwhelmed by the choice on Amazon. We have pulled together a list of five potential options, featuring our own recommendation score for each.

To help provide you with the most comprehensive recommendations possible, we have created our own product scoring system that combines user scores with professional reviews. By weighing factors including number of ratings, source of reviews and if it comes from an expert, we are able to create an extremely thorough score for each product - with the maximum possible score being 6.3.

Price: £44.99

Recommendation score: 5.35

This power bank comes with a high price tag but boasts plenty to justify that. It weighs as little as a can of soup yet charges an iPhone up to seven times (depending on the model) and can also charge your tablet.

The device boasts PowerIQ and VoltageBoost features which combine to deliver the fastest possible charge (does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge). Anker also states that it recharges itself in 10 hours with a two amp charger, phone chargers (generally one amp) may take up to 20 hours.

Anker PowerCore 20100. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

Anker’s MultiProtect safety system and high-quality LG battery cells ensure complete protection for you and your devices. It is compatible with USB Type C, Micro USB and Lightning cables.

In one review, Amazon shopper Tom wrote: “I’ve tested a number of power packs over the course of the past few months and the Anker 20100 Power Bank has proven to be excellent. It’s physically a good size, is well built, charges quickly, and delivers the high current I need at a consistent nominal voltage in a package that offers high capacity for a reasonable price. It’s an excellent unit and I can highly recommend it.”

You can purchase the Anker PowerCore 20100 from Amazon by clicking the link here. Our recommendation matrix gave it a score of 5.35.

Anker PowerCore 13000. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

Price: £33.99

Recommendation score: 4.18

Another offering from Anker, it is slightly cheaper than the Power 20100 and is compatible with all of your gadgets - from AirPods to Apple and Android phones, as well as tablets. It boasts a super-high 13,000 mAh capacity with two high-speed USB ports all contained in a power bank smaller than a wallet.

The Anker PowerCore 13000 power bank comes with a Micro USB cable, welcome guide, worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service. It is able to charge your devices faster than prior models like the PowerCore 10400.

Amazon shopper Andy wrote in a review: “Nice well made product, compact and reassuringly weighty. Performs as described and fits neatly in your pocket.”

You can pick up the Anker PowerCore 13000 from Amazon by clicking the link here. Our recommendation matrix gave it a score of 4.18.

Coucur Power Bank. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

Price: £19.99 (70% off)

Recommendation score: 3.53

This power bank is able to charge an iPhone up to 60% in just half an hour, double that of 2A chargers. High-definition LED display lets you know exactly how much power is left, you won't miss a charge.

The power bank is powerful enough to last the entire weekend. But despite its powerful charging capabilities it is small enough to go into any pocket or backpack.

It comes with a smart protection system that shrugs off any unusual charging. Take overheating risk and battery damage away from your devices and extend the service life of your phone. It is compatible with all your mobile devices, not only iPhone, Samsung, Huawei, iPad, etc.

In a review, one Amazon shopper wrote: “Have been using this for over a month now, very handy and compact. Easily charges my IPhone twice and retains charge for many days. Looks sleek and does the job well.”

Grab an incredible 70% off the price on the Coucur Power Bank black colour model if you pick it up from Amazon by clicking the link here. Our recommendation matrix gave it a score of 3.53.

INIU Power Bank. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

Price: £16.99

Recommendation score: 4.71

INIU promises users the ‘safest charging’ and an ‘industry-leading’ 3-Year iNiu Care. It boasts fast-charging that can fuel an iPhone up to 78% in just one hour.

The AutoFit function identifies and meets your device's ideal speed, charging double than 2.1A chargers. The company’s unique 15-Layer SmartProtect system shrugs off any unusual charging at the start. Take overheating risk and battery damage away from your devices.

Despite its mighty performance it will not take up too much room in your pockets and is 0.5-inch thick. Still it will be able to power you for a whole weekend getaway.

Amazon shopper Sidney wrote in a review: “Good protable charger - does the job. Fast to charge and easy to carry around. Not excellent battery storage (maybe ~2 phone full charges on it) - but great for size and convenience (easy to carry around with you and fit in your purse!)”

You can pick the INUI from Amazon by clicking the link here. Our recommendation matrix gave a score of 4.71

VEEKTOMX Power Bank. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

Price: £19.59 (48% discount)

Recommendation score: 3.15

This mini power bank weighs only 165 grams, making it perfect for short trips. It can easily fit into your pocket, wallet or handbag, making it convenient to carry and charge your mobile devices on the go.

The charger is compatible with multiple types of mobile phone devices. It also supports low-current charging and can work with smaller devices like Bluetooth headphones, AirPods, fitness trackers, smart watches, etc.

The intelligent LED battery level indicator will show you the remaining battery level and fasting charging status. Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging.

A shopper on Amazon called Jacqui wrote: “Bought for holiday abroad. Absolutely brilliant. Charges fast from socket, plus phone when you need it. And you don't need lots of cables - one it comes with works.

“It's literally a power house. Quite small and compact. Not heavy. So glad I chose this one.”

You can pick up the VEEKTOMX Power Bank at almost 50% off the usual price from Amazon. Our recommendation matrix gave it a score of 3.15.

Do you have a power bank you would recommend? Let us know your picks and where to get them from by emailing our tech writer: [email protected].