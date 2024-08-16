Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It may not be Prime Day anymore, but that hasn’t stopped Amazon from slashing prices. Shoppers can pick up some incredible discounts on must-have tech items.

For those looking to get their hands on an air-fryer, Ninja’s offering is selling extremely well on the online retailer this week - and you’ll have to act quick before they are all gone. There are also outdoor security cameras, intercoms and more available.

To help provide you with the most comprehensive recommendations possible, we have created our own product scoring system that combines user scores with professional reviews.

Price: £206



Cook 2 foods 2 ways, both finish at the same time. Cook mains & sides in 1 appliance, or cater to 2 different tastes. Fit up to a 2kg chicken or 1.5kg of fries in each 5.2L zone.

Has up to seven different options including: Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Reheat, Dehydrate, Prove. Quick family meals up to 65% faster than fan ovens.

Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

Remove the divider to transform 2 independent cooking zones into 1 extra-large 10.4L MegaZone to cook larger foods, traybakes & complete meals. Feeds 8+ people.

Shopper Sally wrote: “Been putting off getting a larger air fryer because I couldn’t decide which one, I was weighing up the advantages of the stacker to save space, after months of indecision I went for the dual zone, which was delivered the next day, and now I just can’t believe I waited so long. Complete game changer, well made, looks smart, surprisingly doesn’t take up as much room on the work surface as I feared.”

Price: £1,299



Experience automatic emptying alongside hot water mop washing and drying capabilities. Get immaculately clean floors and mops with Intelligent Dirt Detection that re-washes mops until clean as well as re-mops dirty areas for extra cleanliness. With robot water refilling, detergent dispensing, fast charging, dock self-cleaning, and off-peak charging features, enjoy a worry-free cleaning experience like never before. The dock also offers self-cleaning for minimum maintenance.

10,000 Pa suction power enables your robot vacuum to reach deeper into carpets and hard floors, effectively capturing dust and debris. The dual-roller design reduces hair tangles and with concealed scrapers to remove hair, enjoy a seamless cleaning experience.

Roborock vaccum. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

Video Call & Cruise lets you check on your pets, schedule automated cruises, or enjoy two-way video calls. With Pet Snaps, the S8 MaxV Ultra captures adorable snapshots of your furry companions during cleanups.

One Amazon shopper wrote: “We have had a previous early model of Roborock but this 2024 S8 Max Ultra version is simply the best with unbelievable performance. It has the most powerful suction of any robot cleaners, washes floors and even detects if they need another wash, and uses hot water to clean pads.”

Price: £86



Put this outdoor security camera anywhere thanks to its tiny size and wire-free design. Drill one hole, once. Instantly connects to WiFi for hassle-free usage.

Solar charging keeps the battery full, so you don't have to. 3 hours of sunlight daily keeps this solar security camera running.

Eufy security SoloCam. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

AI alerts you of anyone on your property, whether family, a courier, or a stranger. Powerful on its own, enhanced by HomeBase 3 adding individual facial recognition. One-time purchase. No monthly fees or hidden costs.

Amazon customer Clive wrote: “This came quickly, ahead of schedule. It was easy to install and set-up. It was easy to integrate it into my current Eufy security system.”

Price: £99.99



Upgrade your compatible audio or video intercom handset, so you can speak to whoever is at your building entrance and buzz them in using the Ring app. (compatible intercom required). Receive real-time alerts whenever a visitor buzzes your intercom and then unlock the entrance of your building, right from the Ring app.

Use the Remote Unlocking feature to answer your intercom without interrupting your important meeting, whether you're in your home office or at the work office. Ring Intercom works with Alexa, so you can speak to whoever buzzes your intercom and unlock your building entrance using voice commands.

Ring Intercom. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

Let friends and family members buzz themselves into your building on a schedule set by you when you send them a Guest Key using the Auto-Verified Guests feature. Whether it's your kids, your friends, a family member or your Amazon Delivery driver, you can use the Two-Way Talk feature to speak to whoever buzzes your intercom.

Customer Laura wrote on Amazon: “I love this SO much. It has made my life 100x easier, and it was so cheap when I got it. The install took me a while, but that is because my handset is very old, and turns out it was actually two handsets combined, which is why it took me so long.”

What are your best tech purchases from Amazon this year? Share your thoughts with our tech writer by emailing [email protected].