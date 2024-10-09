Big savings on casserole dishes for a rival of Le Creuset kitchenware | Amazon

Kitchen favourites Le Creuset is famous for its beautiful casserole dishes but I’ve found a deal for its British rival that is just as stunning. Denby is another high-end brand but I’ve found it half price in an Amazon Prime Day special, making it hard to resist.

Denby’s Cast Iron Casserole Dish in stunning turquoise shade of Pavilion Blue has the same Dutch pot shape and enamelled finish as Le Creuset. The deal means that instead of its normal price of £160, it is down by 53% to £76 here.

The 26cm wide casserole pot can is a 5.4litre, large enough to feed six people. It’s also oven and dishwasher safe. The offer is only during Amazon’s Big Deals Day today, Wednesday October 9.

Shoppers can also save 53% on the Denby’s Shallow Casserole Dish in the same pretty Pavilion Blue colour for the 30cm wide item. Its price has been slashed from £155 to £73.61 in a Prime Day Deal here.

Highly rated, shoppers have poured praise on the Denby dishes, earning them both an average 4.7 out of 5 rating on Amazon. Sandy said: “Lovely size, perfect for big soups, looking to order another two, absolutely great.”

Shopper James gave it five stars and declared: “Better than Le Creuset. Really solid bit of kit.”

The attractive red Denby Round 26cm Casserole Dish in pomegranate colour has 50% off, taking the regular price of £160 down by half price to £80 here.

Le Creuset deals can also be found on Amazon until the end of the day. The Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron La Marmite Casserole Dish With Lid that is 32 cm wide has 23% off, taking the price from £329 to £253.

Prime offers on Amazon are only until the end of today - Wednesday October 9.