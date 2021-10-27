Sheffield's Ecclesall Woods to host an adventurous family Halloween event

Youngsters will be able to take part in a family Halloween event in Ecclesall Woods with Growtheatre

The event, at the Woodland Discovery Centre, will be run by Growtheatre.

It is aimed at children who are adventurous, creative and enjoy enjoy exploring the outdoors.

Adults are encouraged to have fun with their children at their own pace as they discover the ancient woodland setting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Growtheatre aims to make use to local spaces inspired by the environment and believes the woodland is the perfect indoor-outdoor space for this Halloween event.

The event is hosted by a range of extraordinary and enchanting characters and promises entertainment, adventure, drama, building, games and forest school skills.

The Halloween-themed characters will tell their stories to the children and give adventures for the children to enjoy.