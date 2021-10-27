Sheffield's Ecclesall Woods to host an adventurous family Halloween event
A family Halloween event will take place in Ecclesall Woods on Thursday October 28.
The event, at the Woodland Discovery Centre, will be run by Growtheatre.
It is aimed at children who are adventurous, creative and enjoy enjoy exploring the outdoors.
Adults are encouraged to have fun with their children at their own pace as they discover the ancient woodland setting.
Growtheatre aims to make use to local spaces inspired by the environment and believes the woodland is the perfect indoor-outdoor space for this Halloween event.
The event is hosted by a range of extraordinary and enchanting characters and promises entertainment, adventure, drama, building, games and forest school skills.
The Halloween-themed characters will tell their stories to the children and give adventures for the children to enjoy.
The event is suitable to families with children of all ages. Booking for the event is needed and can be done here: http://www.growtheatre.org.uk