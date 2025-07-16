Uncover your unique family story with a MyHeritage DNA kit | Canva

Sheffield’s story is woven from Viking, Irish, Jewish, Caribbean and South Asian roots — find out where your family fits in with this discounted MyHeritage DNA kit.

Sheffielders have long been proud of their steel city heritage — but how much of your family’s story is truly tied to Yorkshire? For a very limited time, MyHeritage is offering its DNA kit for just £29 instead of £79, exclusively through this link. That’s a massive 63% saving — but it won’t last.

The test is easy to use. Take a quick cheek swab, send it back, and in a few weeks you’ll see a full breakdown of your ancestry. You might confirm those Viking roots that remain common across Yorkshire, or uncover surprising Irish or Welsh connections from the thousands who came to Sheffield in the 19th century to power the forges and foundries.

Sheffield’s proud story is one of diversity too. Jewish families arrived from Eastern Europe and made lives here, and in the 20th century South Asian and Caribbean communities became central to the city’s identity, shaping neighbourhoods like Burngreave and Sharrow. This test gives everyone the chance to explore their own unique heritage and celebrate the different strands of their family story.

A MyHeritage DNA kit can help connect the stories behind old family photos to your true ancestry. | Canva

From Hillsborough to Heeley, Woodseats to Walkley, uncovering your DNA connects you to Sheffield’s past in a whole new way — and could even link you to relatives you never knew about.

Find out more about the MyHeritage DNA kit today through this exclusive link.

