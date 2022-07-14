Firefighters and police were sent out to Greenhill on Wednesday at 1pm due to unconfirmed reports of ‘an explosion’ in the area.

The incident has now been confirmed as a fire by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue in which five fire crews in total attended the scene, including two from Derbyshire.

For now, fire crews have left the scene, leaving the owners to count the cost.

Investigators are yet to publicly confirm the cause of the blaze.

Here are all the images that have emerged from the scene.

Undefined: readMore

Undefined: related

1. Hallway The fire ripped through the hallway. Photo: submit Photo Sales

2. Screenshot 2022-07-14 09.44.11.jpg This image shows South Yorkshire fire fighters at a previous incident. Here the South Yorkshire emergency services have been sent out to Greenhill, Sheffield, after the unconfirmed reports of ‘an explosion’. Photo: South Yorkshire fire fighters Photo Sales

3. Screenshot 2022-07-14 09.41.38.jpg The picture shows the aftermath of the 'explosion' in a Greenhill house where Firefighters have been tackling and where police were called to a property on Old Park Road on Wednesday, July 13. Photo: Greenhill fire Photo Sales

4. Screenshot 2022-07-14 09.42.04.jpg A close up of the house fire in Greenhill, Old Park Road showing the vast visual damage the 'explosion' has affected the top half of the house. Though reports of an ‘explosion’ from social media remain unconfirmed by the emergency services. Photo: Greenhill house fire Photo Sales