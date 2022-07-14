Firefighters and police were sent out to Greenhill on Wednesday at 1pm due to unconfirmed reports of ‘an explosion’ in the area.
For now, fire crews have left the scene, leaving the owners to count the cost.
Investigators are yet to publicly confirm the cause of the blaze.
Here are all the images that have emerged from the scene.
Undefined: readMore
Undefined: related
1. Hallway
The fire ripped through the hallway.
Photo: submit
2. Screenshot 2022-07-14 09.44.11.jpg
This image shows South Yorkshire fire fighters at a previous incident. Here the South Yorkshire emergency services have been sent out to Greenhill, Sheffield, after the unconfirmed reports of ‘an explosion’.
Photo: South Yorkshire fire fighters
3. Screenshot 2022-07-14 09.41.38.jpg
The picture shows the aftermath of the 'explosion' in a Greenhill house where Firefighters have been tackling and where police were called to a property on Old Park Road on Wednesday, July 13.
Photo: Greenhill fire
4. Screenshot 2022-07-14 09.42.04.jpg
A close up of the house fire in Greenhill, Old Park Road showing the vast visual damage the 'explosion' has affected the top half of the house. Though reports of an ‘explosion’ from social media remain unconfirmed by the emergency services.
Photo: Greenhill house fire