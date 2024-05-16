PGA Championship 2024: Nike launches new golf shoe range - where to buy in UK
and live on Freeview channel 276
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Nike has launched a brand new golf shoe collection range just in time for the PGA Championship 2024. The tournament began on Thursday (May 16) and runs until Sunday (May 19). this year’s tournament is being held at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
Among the famous faces of golf superstars will be America’s Scottie Scheffler and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy. Both players are sponsored by Nike and will likely be wearing the new PGA Championship shoe collection.
The new range features four different styles of golf shoe in shades: light iron, khaki and baroque brown. You can choose from the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NRG Golf Shoes £179.99, Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 NRG Golf Shoes £229.99, Nike Air Pegasus '89 G NRG Golf Shoes £119.99 and the Air Jordan 9 G NRG Golf Shoes.
Nike’s official website states: “This special-edition Victory Tour 3 has barrel-aged bourbon browns and smoked streaks of razor-sharp oranges that nod to Kentucky. A wood-grain graphic on the Swoosh logo and a tree trunk-inspired outsole highlight a design rooted in tradition and timber. And you still get what makes this shoe so great: amazing energy return and spikes that are ready for another round.”
Nike golf shoe range for PGA Championship - where to buy in UK
The new collection is available to buy in the UK via the Nike website with prices starting from £119.99.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
You can also sign up to her free weekly fashion and beauty column in the NationalWorld Today newsletter bringing you all the latest fashion and beauty news every Wednesday.