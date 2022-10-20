The event will take place between 11am-4pm this Saturday and Sunday at High Storrs School in Sheffield. Expect amazing LEGO displays, activities by the Master Builders of Sheffield LEGO User Group, who organise the event, plus tons of specialist traders.

Tickets range from £3-£10 depending on what time of the day you choose to go, if you go within the last hour it’s just £3. Walk-ins will be available at £7 per person on the door, payment is via cash or card, with access from 1pm via a non-priority queue.

As well as viewing a range of displays, attendees can get their hands on LEGO materials and produce their own creations at the event. Brickfest will be raising money for Fairy Bricks, a charity that brightens the lives of sick young children in hospitals through LEGO. It will also raise money for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

An impressive LEGO creation

This year’s theme is ‘Spooktacular’ so visitors can expect to see some supernatural and spooky designs.

The touring event took place in Hull earlier this year and was extremely successful. The displays there included a full-sized car in LEGO, a zoo, moving cranes and trains. Over £4,500 was raised for Fairy Bricks and Dove House Hospice.

Each exhibitor who helps the Sheffield event take place will get a specially assembled LEGO minifigure as part of their thank you pack. If you’re a LEGO lover and interested in displaying your own creations next year, make sure to speak to the team when you see them at the show.

You can get your tickets here.