Sheffield retro: Unique picture newly unearthed shows Nonna’s was always dressed for success

A moment frozen in time: Nonnas was always dressed for success – and this proves it!

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 9th May 2023, 17:18 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 04:45 BST

A new photo has emerged of one of the city’s most beloved Italian restaurants on the day it first opened its doors – Wednesday, June 26th, 1996.

Ecclesall Road’s Nonna’s has long been renowned for attracting the region’s jet-setters, and this photo - which the owner didn’t even know existed - proves they were aiming for the fast lane from day one.

Maurizio Mori, proprietor of Nonnas, and his former business partner and longtime friend Gian Bohen, are pictured in elegant white suits leaning against a gleaming Italian Ferrari.

Though the fashions might have changed, Nonnas has continued to be popular, even attracting Hollywood A-lister Sylvester Stallone on one occasion.

Nonnas started way back in 1996 as an Italian deli and espresso bar. Subsequent decades have seen it expand with a restaurant, bar, outside terraza, and more. Though the business has expanded, Nonnas has never lost sight of its core values, always aiming to offer a high-quality Italian experience on Ecclesall Road.

Maurizio Mori said, “I couldn’t believe it when I saw the photo. I didn’t even know it existed! It had been taken by renowned Sheffield photographer Pete Hill, who let us have a copy for the restaurant. It’s interesting to see our values have never changed - we’ve always aimed to offer a high-quality Italian experience on Ecclesall Road.”

Nonnas bookings can be made on 0114 268 6166. Nonna’s is located at 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield S11 8PR. For more information, visit www.nonnas.co.uk.

*Content supplied by Neil Anderson.

