Sheffield's beloved Dore Grill set to reopen today after major refurbishment

A beloved Sheffield restaurant which closed for several months for a revamp is due to reopen today.

The Dore Grill, in Dore, which has been described as the city’s ‘most desirable’ suburb, shut its doors in November last year after 35 years, with shocked customers describing the news as the ‘end of an era’. Its owners said at the time that ‘the costs are too great’ and despite rave reviews too few customers visited regularly.

The building on Church Lane has undergone a £350, 000 renovation and is set for a new lease of life as two new businesses. The modern bar and restaurant and an artisan bakery and coffee shop is set to open to the public at the site today, Monday, May 29, with bookings being taken from the following day onwards.

Excitement is certainly building for the opening - and bookings are already being taken right up to the festive season.

Inside the venue.

Samuel Bell, managing director, said: “The response has just been incredible and tables are already booking as far as Christmas and New Year.”

The venue will provide a ‘casual dining experience’ with the menu featuring Italian inspired dishes with locally-sourced ingredients and a good range of wines, spirits, beers and cocktails. The on-site bakery and coffee shop will be open from 8.30am with both businesses operating seven days a week.

The menu is also vegetarian friendly and there will be gluten free options for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner.

Samuel added: “The Dore will be a quality all day offering with an Italian-influenced menu of steaks, pizza, pasta and salads.”

The development is being led by an independently owned retail and hospitality group based in the Peak District. Other sites include; Bank House Hathersage, Coach House Castleton, Nineteen Ten Café and Castleton Coffee Co.