2 . Hallamshire Hotel

The Hallamshire Hotel on West Street, in Sheffield city centre, was a cradle of the city's 'alternative' scene in the 1980s and somewhere Jarvis Cocker spent a lot of time. He writes that 'weirdos' stuck to drinking there and dancing at The Limit nightclub as if you "strayed into other parts of town you got beaten up. Absolutely guaranteed." Photo: Dean Atkins