Through renovations, demolitions or just face lifts, some of Sheffield’s closed pubs have been wiped off the face of the city, while others are still here in spirit.
We’ve been through The Star’s archive looking for some of the city’s lost pubs and sent our photographers out to see what they look like today.
Which ones do you recognise? What do you miss the most about them and why? Let us know your closed pub memories.
1. The former Hallamshire Hotel, West Street
The former Hallamshire Hotel, at 182 West Street. In the latest twist in its history, the Hotel's is due to reopen again after former occupants Bloo 88 called last orders in 2022. (photo: Will Larter, via Lost Pubs Project) Photo: Will Larter
2. Hallamshire Hotel
The Hallamshire Hotel on West Street, in Sheffield city centre, was a cradle of the city's 'alternative' scene in the 1980s and somewhere Jarvis Cocker spent a lot of time. He writes that 'weirdos' stuck to drinking there and dancing at The Limit nightclub as if you "strayed into other parts of town you got beaten up. Absolutely guaranteed." Photo: Dean Atkins
3. The Tap & Tankard, Cambridge Street
Tap & Tankard on Cambridge Street, Sheffield, in September 2018, before extensive renovations began on Cambridge Street. Picturede here is Roy Clayton. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. The Tap and Tankard on Cambridge Street
Today, the Tap & Tankard has seen better days but is now part of the renovations and construction work on Cambridge Street. Photo: Alastair Ulke