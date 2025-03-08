1 . Classic

A classic view of Sheffield from Park Hill showing the city’s tallest building St Paul’s Tower, which is 331ft high. Debuting this year is Sheffield Hallam University’s £160m City Campus which is set to complete in ‘early 2025’. It will see departments relocated from Collegiate Crescent and significantly increase the number of students based around Howard Street. The Tudor-styled The Howard pub looks tiny in comparison. Sheffield Midland Railway Station is in the foreground. | NW Photo: Dean Atkins