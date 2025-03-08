Sheffield has endured a long winter featuring with storms, snow, rain, fog and long periods of murk.
So it the arrival of better whether is very welcome this year, even if there is still a chance it could turn nasty again.
We sent photographer Dean Atkins to capture landmarks and views of our great city basking in the spring light and he needed no encouragement.
Enjoy our tribute to spring.
1. Classic
A classic view of Sheffield from Park Hill showing the city’s tallest building St Paul’s Tower, which is 331ft high. Debuting this year is Sheffield Hallam University’s £160m City Campus which is set to complete in ‘early 2025’. It will see departments relocated from Collegiate Crescent and significantly increase the number of students based around Howard Street. The Tudor-styled The Howard pub looks tiny in comparison. Sheffield Midland Railway Station is in the foreground.
| NW Photo: Dean Atkins
2. Winter Garden
The magnificent Winter Garden have stood the test of time and are a key attraction in Sheffield city centre. Used by hundreds daily, it also regularly hosts events.
| NW Photo: Dean Atkins
3. Radisson Blu
What was once the Proper Pasty Company, Maplin, Somerfield supermarket and Johnsons dry cleaning is now a smart hotel. Only the facade is original after major building work. Barclays Bank is moving from its prominent corner position on the corner of Pinstone Street and Barker’s Pool into the unit at left. | NW Photo: Dean Atkins
4. Cathedral
A tram at the Cathedral tram stop with 1 St James Row behind. The Grade II listing building is better known the Gladstone Building and is now student flats. | NW Photo: Dean Atkins