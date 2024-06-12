Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Syndicate runs at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre until Saturday, June 15, with shows at 2pm, 3pm and 7.45pm.

When fantasising about winning the lottery, it is easy to think of it as the answer to all of your problems, a stroke of luck which would remove stress and worry from your life for good.

But in Kay Mellor’s The Syndicate, which runs at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre until June 15, the lives of five supermarket workers-turned-millionaires just become more complicated after their numbers come in.

Left to right: Samantha Giles, Rosa Coduri-Fulford, Gaynor Faye, Benedict Shaw, Oliver Anthony. Picture: Dave Hogan | Dave Hogan

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the course of Kay’s illustrious and decades-long career, she delighted millions with her warm, honest, funny and unflinching portrayals of working class lives through television shows including Fat Friends, Band of Gold, Girlfriends and The Syndicate.

More recently, stage productions of Leeds-born Kay’s creations have refreshed her well-drawn characters, and helped to bring them to new audiences.

Brooke Vincent. Picture: Dave Hogan | Picture: Dave Hogan

And now, two years after Kay passed away in 2022, The Syndicate - which ran for four series on the BBC between 2012 and 2021 - gets the same treatment.

Directed by Kay’s daughter, Gaynor Faye, who also stars, The Syndicate is split into two halves, providing the audience with a captivating glimpse of who our five main characters are both before and after their lottery win.

The seemingly fortunate quintet soon swap the harshly-lit supermarket that brought them together, for plush mansions, impossibly expensive sports cars and fine clothing.

However, past misdeeds, fractious relationships, health problems, dubious associations and a criminal investigation threaten to overshadow and jeopardise what should be among the happiest days of their lives.

Left to right: Rosa Coduri-Fulford and Samantha Giles. Credit - Dave Hogan | Dave Hogan

Humour, whimsy and occasionally surreal musical interludes are peppered throughout, helping to balance the drama with some well-needed levity.

The cast, which includes Brooke Vincent, best known as Coronation Street’s Sophie Webster, along with Emmerdale’s Samantha Giles, are simply excellent and help to demonstrate exactly why Kay’s writing - which earned her an OBE in 2009 - is still needed today.

The Syndicate runs at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre until Saturday, June 15, with shows at 2pm, 3pm and 7.45pm .