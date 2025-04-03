Peak District visitors shocked at 95 per cent hike in cost of annual parking passes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Visitors to the Peak District have criticised a sudden hike in parking prices, which has seen the cost of annual passes double for the first time in over a decade.

However, the Peak District National Park Authority has said the rise still represents value for money, with parking permits in the popular tourist destination among the cheapest for any national park in the UK.

The National Park Authority, which operates 31 pay & display car parks across the area, increased the cost of all hourly tariffs on March 24, raising the price of an all day permit by almost 40 per cent from £4.75 to £6.60.

Meanwhile, annual parking permits have soared by 95 per cent from £40 to £78, prompting several angry customers to leave one-star reviews on the National Park website.

One disgruntled reviewer said: “Putting the price up this much is really stupid. It just increases the number of people walking onto the footpaths from various grass verges and adds to the congestion in small village centres or laybys near the car parks.”

Matt Dearden, a commercial pilot who regularly visits the park to climb, said he decided not to renew his annual pass after the rise as “it just doesn’t seem very good value anymore.”

He said: “Whilst the price increase is frustrating and I cannot accept it, I do wish they would increase the amount of parking available for that extra cost. That would feel like you’re getting something for your money.”

Concerns have also been raised that the increase will encourage visitors to park on road verges to avoid paying fees, which has become a growing problem in the National Park in recent years.

The issue made national headlines in January, when a jam of almost 200 cars parked at Rushup Edge blocked gritters from accessing the road, and hampered emergency services in rescuing an injured walker.

Zachary Louth, a 27-year-old climber from Sharrow Vale, Sheffield, said increasing parking fees would likely make the problem worse.

He said: “Personally I can see the value in the permit because I’m always out in the peaks and really appreciate when things are being looked after. So if I know that I’m contributing to that then that makes me feel good.

“But often you go to Burbage and the car park will be empty, but there will be cars all up the verges. So I hope they will make the car parks bigger and more accessible, and improve the services there.”

A spokesperson for the National Park Authority, which has faced a shortfall in government funding of around 50 per cent over the last 10 years, said the new fees reflect rising costs in maintaining its car parks and other facilities.

They said: “Our annual permit has remained at a very low cost of £40 since 2013 and the latest change reflects broader increases to day visit fees.

“The new annual permit still allows a regular user to pay just £1.50 per week; less than the cost of an hour’s visit at any of our Pay & Display locations, which we believe is excellent value for money for frequent visitors or residents.”

The spokesperson said funds from car parking contribute to maintenance across the National Park, including looking after public toilets and improving all-user trails which are free to visitors.

They added: “It is always the driver’s responsibility to park legally and not disrupt use of neighbouring land or restrict emergency access along roads in the Peak District.

“We are continuing to work with a range of local partners, the police and the highways authorities to understand the needs and potential solutions to parking capacity, but this must be balanced with the very same landscapes and views that people have come to enjoy – across all 555 square miles of the Peak District National Park.”

