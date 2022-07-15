4. Gaddings Dam

Gaddings Dam is an inland beach situated high on the moors above Todmorden. With several routes to reach the beach, the most popular tends to be the trail from Shepherd’s Rest Inn on Lumbutts Road but it is steep, rocky and can get pretty boggy during wet conditions, so a good pair of hiking boots are strongly recommended - and if this is supposedly a hike with the kids, make sure you come prepared.

Photo: google maps