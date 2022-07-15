We’ve put together this list of Sheffield’s 6 best swimming pools, water parks, paddling pools and other places to cool off for a relaxing day out – did we miss any of your favourites out? If so, let us know!
1. Hathersage Pool
Hathersage pool is an open air swimming pool – One of a dwindling number of such pools – With water heated to 82°F (28°c), with hot poolside showers, lawns and views of Stanage Edge, Hathersage Church and the surrounding hills - Perfect for a relaxing day off.
Photo: google maps
2. Rivelin Valley Water Park
If you have children, come along with your bundles of joy to Rivelin Valley Water Play to enjoy paddling and playing. There is a variety of easily interactive water play equipment, such as jets, sprinklers, bucket drops and water tables. Visitors must know that Rivelin Valley Water Park is normally closed during school days, and is open on the weekends - though it is open throughout school holidays.
Photo: google maps
Take the plunge at one of the country's few remaining outdoor pools and soak up a seaside atmosphere or enjoy a picnic in the tranquil setting and take in the fantastic views over Ilkley Moor at IIkley Lido.
Photo: google maps
4. Gaddings Dam
Gaddings Dam is an inland beach situated high on the moors above Todmorden. With several routes to reach the beach, the most popular tends to be the trail from Shepherd’s Rest Inn on Lumbutts Road but it is steep, rocky and can get pretty boggy during wet conditions, so a good pair of hiking boots are strongly recommended - and if this is supposedly a hike with the kids, make sure you come prepared.
Photo: google maps