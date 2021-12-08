Environmental groups welcome new bird and wildlife installation at Sheffield's Millhouses Park

Friends of Millhouses Park and the Sheffield Bird Study Group with the brand new installation at Millhouses park, contributing to its bird-life.

Friends of Millhouses Park and Sheffield Bird Study Group have welcomed a new information panel which describes some of the bird life that can be seen in the park.

Despite the large number of visitors, over 70 types of bird have been recorded in or over Millhouses Park in recent years and on an early morning walk there in spring or autumn you can see between 20 and 30 different species.

The wildlife interpretation board was installed thanks in part to funding from the groups and campaigning by Millhouses resident Pete Brown.

It describes some of the birds which can be found in the park and between the river and railway line through the year, and encourages visitors to keep their eyes and ears open for wildlife.