Self employed? See if you qualify for a laptop lease deal starting at £5.41 per month
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
If you're self-employed and you need to upgrade your tech without laying out a lot of cash, leasing might be a brilliant option.
With deals from just over a fiver per month, there are an array of high-end laptops on offer on the Raylo Business website - and all you've got to do is sign up to a lease term.
For example, this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook can be had for just £5.41 per month, and a Windows-based IdeaPad S100 would be £5.79.
These prices are based on a 36-month lease term, but you could opt for 12 months, 24 months, or even just a monthly rolling term, and the price goes up accordingly.
There are no upfront costs, and at the end of the chosen term, you can either upgrade for free, return the device or continue paying monthly. You even get a lifetime warranty.
This means if you leased the Lenovo IdeaPad S100 for 12 months you'd only pay £89.88 for the term, and then you could hop up to a new version at the end of the year and just carry on leasing.
The prices don't include VAT, but Raylo has a summer sale on business tech right now, so it's a great time to invest in new tech.
If you're more into Macs, a refurbished MacBook Air 13 inch starts at just £11.66 per month, and a brand new one would be £21.24 per month.
Lease deals are a great way to stay on top of the latest tech, because there's no upfront costs, there's free next-day delivery, and the circular ownership model is far more sustainable.
To find out more about the tech items on offer, click here.
Not all Manuka honey is the real deal – but Manuka Doctor’s is. Harvested and packed in New Zealand, every jar is independently tested, certified for MGO content, and traceable back to the hive. That’s why it’s the only brand endorsed by TV health expert Dr Hilary Jones. With over 100,000 five-star reviews and a loyal following among athletes, nutritionists and wellness advocates, it’s a trusted choice for natural immunity support and more.
Tired of battling breakouts and blemishes? 47 Skin’s Anti-Blemish & Scar Repair Serum is the science-backed solution you’ve been waiting for. Powered by unique Silver Chitoderm, it kills 99.9% of bacteria while soothing and protecting sensitive skin. No harsh chemicals, no dryness — just clearer, calmer, glowing skin. Join thousands already seeing results in just weeks with this £29 best-seller.