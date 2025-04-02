Take a look inside this ‘fabulous’ apartment for sale in sought after S10 area

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The apartment’s main selling point is its prime location in the beautiful S10 area, just a seven minute walk from Endcliffe park and 20 minutes to Ecclesall road.

It is close to shops, cafes, and restaurants in Ranmoor and Ecclesall Road.

Top local schools are also nearby, as are transport links, with Sheffield station just 2.4 miles away, and buses running regularly.

This fabulous ground-floor apartment boasts bright and spacious rooms, as well as a garage to make the most of the space.

The generous lounge is complete with a balcony to enjoy the upcoming summer days.

