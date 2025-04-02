Take a look inside this ‘fabulous’ apartment for sale in sought after S10 area

By Ciara Healy
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 12:25 BST

This three bedroom property is in one of the most sought after areas in Sheffield, with great access to local amenities.

The apartment’s main selling point is its prime location in the beautiful S10 area, just a seven minute walk from Endcliffe park and 20 minutes to Ecclesall road.

It is close to shops, cafes, and restaurants in Ranmoor and Ecclesall Road.

Top local schools are also nearby, as are transport links, with Sheffield station just 2.4 miles away, and buses running regularly.

This fabulous ground-floor apartment boasts bright and spacious rooms, as well as a garage to make the most of the space.

The generous lounge is complete with a balcony to enjoy the upcoming summer days.

To take a further look please follow this link: https://fave.co/3DOUWM4

A well-proportioned living space with direct balcony access.

Bathroom and separate WC means a practical layout for convenience.

This spacious living room is full of natural light

