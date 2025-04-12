Sheffield homes: Stylish mezzanine apartment with riverside views hits the market in Kelham for just £107,000

By Ciara Healy
Published 12th Apr 2025, 10:00 BST

Own a piece of the coolest part of the city with this Kelham apartment, with a mezzanine bedroom and view over Kelham riverside for just £107,000.

A unique apartment has gone up for sale in one of Sheffield’s trendiest neighbourhoods, with a mezzanine bedroom, original period features and sweeping views of the Kelham riverside.

Located in the heart of Kelham Island, the first-floor flat is on the market for £107,000, offering a rare chance to own a home in an area often dubbed the "coolest part of the city."

Once a hub of Sheffield’s steel industry, Kelham has been transformed in recent years into a vibrant cultural quarter, packed with independent cafes, buzzing bars, microbreweries and creative workspaces.

It’s particularly popular with young professionals who want to be close to the city centre while still enjoying the atmosphere of a tight-knit community.

The apartment itself is full of character, boasting period beams and open-plan living space with views across the river. It is also south facing, meaning it gets plenty of light through its rustic windows. Inside, the hallway leads to a shower room, and open-plan kitchen, dining and living area with built-in storage and modern appliances.

A staircase leads up to the mezzanine bedroom, overlooking the living space. This is complete with exposed beams which adds a touch of heritage charm to this otherwise contemporary flat.

It’s currently tenanted until July 2025, making it a turn-key opportunity for any investor looking to step into Sheffield’s buoyant rental market.

Residents are just a short walk away from the city centre, hospitals and both universities, with excellent public transport links and schools nearby—including Astrea Academy Sheffield, Pye Bank CofE Primary School and Netherthorpe Primary School, all rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted.

