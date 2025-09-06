Located in the convenient and well-connected area of Handsworth, this well-maintained property would be ideal for first-time buyers, small families, or investors.

It is being sold by Purple Bricks, and you can view the listing for yourself here.

On the ground floor there is a welcoming entrance hall, along with a practical kitchen with plenty of storage and workspace, and a spacious living room perfect for relaxing or entertaining.

Upstairs, the first floor comprises a landing leading to two comfortable bedrooms and a modern family bathroom.

Outside, the property benefits from a private garden space, offering potential for outdoor seating or gardening.

Ideally situated close to a range of local amenities including schools, shops, and parks, the home also offers excellent transport links with easy access to Sheffield city centre, Meadowhall Shopping Centre, and major routes such as the M1 motorway.