Sheffield property: Two-bedroom house with garden & spacious living room on the market for just £160k

Published 6th Sep 2025, 13:55 BST

This compact, but well-appointed, two-bedroom Sheffield house is available to buy now for just £160,000.

Located in the convenient and well-connected area of Handsworth, this well-maintained property would be ideal for first-time buyers, small families, or investors.

It is being sold by Purple Bricks

On the ground floor there is a welcoming entrance hall, along with a practical kitchen with plenty of storage and workspace, and a spacious living room perfect for relaxing or entertaining.

Upstairs, the first floor comprises a landing leading to two comfortable bedrooms and a modern family bathroom.

Outside, the property benefits from a private garden space, offering potential for outdoor seating or gardening.

Ideally situated close to a range of local amenities including schools, shops, and parks, the home also offers excellent transport links with easy access to Sheffield city centre, Meadowhall Shopping Centre, and major routes such as the M1 motorway.

Sheffield property on the market now

Located in the convenient and well-connected area of Handsworth, this well-maintained property would be ideal for first-time buyers, small families, or investors

The spacious living room

Purple Bricks

The welcoming entrance hall

Purple Bricks

The well-appointed kitchen

Purple Bricks

