This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Located just a 12-minute walk from Meadowhall Station, this property is perfectly placed for seamless travel.

Fast trains get you to Sheffield city centre in just five minutes, while Doncaster is only 20 minutes away - ideal for those working across South Yorkshire. Plus, with direct services to Leeds, Manchester, and London St Pancras (under two hours), it’s a smart choice for professionals needing to stay connected.

The nearby coach station also offers affordable travel options across the UK. Add to that a 15-minute walk to Meadowhall Shopping Centre - the biggest retail and leisure complex in Yorkshire - and you’ve got convenience, connectivity and lifestyle all rolled into one.

Set in a popular residential area, this property does require modernisation - but that’s where the opportunity lies. With vision and creativity, this could become a stylish family home, a sleek rental or a big renovation success story.

Inside, the spacious ground floor offers a welcoming hallway, generous lounge and a separate dining room. The kitchen leads to a private rear garden, just waiting to be landscaped or transformed into a cosy outdoor retreat.

Upstairs, you’ll find two large double bedrooms, a comfortable single and a family bathroom. With the right upgrades, the home could easily rival modern new-builds - but at half the price.

There are a whole host of upgrades that could be made to this blank canvas. Planning permission dependant, think- kitchen extension, loft conversion, or even a garden studio.

Removing the wall between the dining room and kitchen is another way to make the house more modern and open plan.

The options are endless, and leave the right owner with the opportunity to completely remodel their home on their own terms.

Affordable, well-connected and full of possibilities - this is a must-see for anyone ready to make their mark in Sheffield.

Take a look at the property on the Purplebricks website.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.