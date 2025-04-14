Sheffield houses: The fixer-upper home bursting with potential near Meadowhall - for just £110,000

By Ciara Healy
Published 14th Apr 2025, 14:53 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Could you be the one to turn this blank canvas into a beautiful forever home? On the market for just £110,000, this three-bedroom semi-detached property is the cheapest house currently listed on Purplebricks - and it’s packed with promise.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Located just a 12-minute walk from Meadowhall Station, this property is perfectly placed for seamless travel.

Fast trains get you to Sheffield city centre in just five minutes, while Doncaster is only 20 minutes away - ideal for those working across South Yorkshire. Plus, with direct services to Leeds, Manchester, and London St Pancras (under two hours), it’s a smart choice for professionals needing to stay connected.

The nearby coach station also offers affordable travel options across the UK. Add to that a 15-minute walk to Meadowhall Shopping Centre - the biggest retail and leisure complex in Yorkshire - and you’ve got convenience, connectivity and lifestyle all rolled into one.

Set in a popular residential area, this property does require modernisation - but that’s where the opportunity lies. With vision and creativity, this could become a stylish family home, a sleek rental or a big renovation success story.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Inside, the spacious ground floor offers a welcoming hallway, generous lounge and a separate dining room. The kitchen leads to a private rear garden, just waiting to be landscaped or transformed into a cosy outdoor retreat.

Upstairs, you’ll find two large double bedrooms, a comfortable single and a family bathroom. With the right upgrades, the home could easily rival modern new-builds - but at half the price.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

There are a whole host of upgrades that could be made to this blank canvas. Planning permission dependant, think- kitchen extension, loft conversion, or even a garden studio.

Removing the wall between the dining room and kitchen is another way to make the house more modern and open plan.

The options are endless, and leave the right owner with the opportunity to completely remodel their home on their own terms.

Affordable, well-connected and full of possibilities - this is a must-see for anyone ready to make their mark in Sheffield.

Take a look at the property on the Purplebricks website.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1. Jenkin Drive, Sheffield, S9 1AR

Purplebricks

Photo Sales

2. Jenkin Drive, Sheffield, S9 1AR

Purplebricks

Photo Sales

3. Jenkin Drive, Sheffield, S9 1AR

Purplebricks

Photo Sales

4. Jenkin Drive, Sheffield, S9 1AR

Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice