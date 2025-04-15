Situated just a 20-minute drive from Sheffield city centre, this five-bedroom freehold home in the idyllic Bradfield area provides spacious living across two floors, with character features and modern touches throughout.

Tucked away in a peaceful setting, the property is perfect for growing families or those seeking a slower pace of life, without sacrificing access to key amenities and schools.

The cottage is set in a fully enclosed rear garden, complete with a lawn, stone boundary walls, a seating area, and even a hardstanding ideal for a hot tub. A gravelled driveway to the side provides off-road parking, and a good-sized shed offers useful outdoor storage.

But it’s the breathtaking views over the Loxley Valley and across to Bradfield and beyond that make this property stand out, offering a slice of serenity just minutes from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The property lies within close proximity to several well-regarded schools. Bradfield Dungworth Primary School is just half a mile away and rated 'Good' by Ofsted. Stannington Infant School, rated 'Outstanding', is only a mile away, while Loxley Primary School and Nook Lane Junior School also offer nearby options for families.

The Bradfield and Loxley areas are steeped in history. Once known for their farming and industrial heritage, the villages today are home to a thriving rural community, punctuated by historic stone cottages, local pubs and countryside walks.

The property is located near the popular Our Cow Molly ice cream parlour, a local institution beloved for its fresh dairy treats and community feel.

The cottage has been thoughtfully extended and maintained, retaining its rustic charm while offering contemporary comfort.

Inside, the property boasts a spacious lounge with wooden flooring and a central cast-iron stove, ideal for cosy nights in.

Natural light floods the room from both front and rear windows, enhancing the sense of space.

The country-style kitchen features quartz countertops, space for a Range cooker, and an area big enough to accommodate an American-style fridge freezer.

A utility room provides practicality, with plumbing for laundry appliances and additional storage.

Upstairs, the master bedroom features a dressing room and en suite, complete with cast-iron fireplace for added charm.

A four-piece family bathroom includes a separate shower and bathtub, while three further generously sized bedrooms offer flexibility for families or home working.

A fifth bedroom/study on the ground floor offers further adaptability—perfect for guests, a home office or hobby room.

With its combination of character features and access to both nature and the city, this cottage offers a lifestyle many dream of but few get the chance to own.

