A new luxury home within an exclusive, gated, development in Ranmoor is on the Sheffield housing market for almost £1.2million.

Completed in just March this year, Plot 4 Hallam Towers is "luxury" throughout, with four double bedrooms, three bathrooms - for a guide price of £1,150,000.

Redbrik estate agents says the "beautiful, detached, family homes" offer an "unrivalled level of specification throughout".

The ground floor of the three-floor home has one of the two ensuite bedrooms, along with a spacious study and utility room.

Up the stairs, you'll find the main lounge, which leads out onto the terrace, overlooking a large private driveway. An all-in-one kitchen, living and dining area is just across the landing on the same floor.

The property comes in at a total of 230 square metres (nearly 2,500 square feet) of bright, modern space over its three floors, in addition to the enclosed and landscaped rear garden.

Not to mention, residents have access to the on-site swimming pool and "state-of-the-art" gym.

