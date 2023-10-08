Yours for £1.7m - and if you can think of what to do with its five lounges

A Sheffield mansion sitting on an acre of private land has hit the market for £1.7m - and comes with five lounges to fill.

Estate agents William H Brown says the property in Riverdale Drive, Banner Cross, in the S10 area, is in a "fantastic location" and calls it "an opportunity not to be missed".

The mansion comes with seemingly every mark of luxury, from its own gated drive to the woodlands at the back, from the wrap-around balustrade on the staircase to the five whole lounges its owner will have to fill, all while sitting just 100m from beautiful Endcliffe Park.

Below is a gallery of photos from inside the home on Riverdale Drive courtesy of William H Brown.

1 . Riverdale Drive mansion The £1.7m home in Riverdale Drive is at the end of a private cul-de-sac with a gated drive, featuring almost an acre of private garden and woodland. Photo Sales

2 . Rear of property "To the rear of the property there is a ample enclosed lawn with putting green and raised split level enclosed decking perfect for entertaining. There is a tree house and swings and private woodland beyond perfect for any growing family." Photo Sales

3 . Entrance Hall "An impressive, spacious entrance hall with open staircase, two front facing double glazed windows and glazed double doors to either sides leading to the main open plan lounge and the second front aspect lounge. With under stairs storage cupboard, wooden flooring a central heating radiator and coving to the ceiling." Photo Sales