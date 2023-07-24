The difference between the most and least expensive postcodes to buy in is a staggering £325,000.

Postcode rivalry about where is most expensive to buy in Sheffield has always existed - now, we can put the debate to bed.

With mortgage rates rising to an eyewatering rate for homeowners, buyers may feel priced out of living in their dream part of Sheffield - while others are sitting on a gold mine.

Now, analysis by The Star of the latest figures has revealed which Sheffield postcodes command the highest asking price on the housing market.

To do this, The Star used figures from the UK House Price Index of average house sale prices by the end of 2022 as well as data from the Office for National Statistics to find the average house sale price in each ‘S’ postcode.

It reveals how the difference in average house sale price between Sheffield highest and least valuable postcodes is a staggering £325,000.

The postcode with the highest average house sale price is S17. Taking in areas like Dore, Totley and Whirlow, it commands an average price of £437,50.

Coming in last was S4 - covering Burngreave and Grimesthorpe - where the average house sale price at the end of 2022 was £112,250.

Unsurprisingly, the apparent trend is that Sheffield loves its trees - the more green and rural a postcode in Sheffield is the higher its houses go for, while properties in the city centre and surrounded terraced suburbs suffer more.

This is supported by how the data largely lines up with which 12 Sheffield areas are the most expensive in which to buy a home.

Some results were greatly affected by the astronomic increase in prices in some parts of Sheffield, such as how Highfield and Lowfield saw a £55,000 increase in its average house price sale over the course of 2022.

The trend of increasing prices is not universal, however. Nine areas of Sheffield actually saw a decrease in their average house price in 2022.

Below are all of Sheffield’s postcodes, ranked according to which ones command the highest asking price on the housing market.

S17 - £437,500 The highest price postcode in Sheffield is currently S17, with an average house sale price of £437,500. Found to the south west of the city, it takes in Dore, Totley, and also scoops into the Peak District with Owler Bar and Fox House. The MSOAs include Dore & Whirlow and Totley & Bradway.

S7 - £414,000 The 2nd highest price postcode in Sheffield is S7, with an average house sale price of £414,000. Found to south west of the city, it takes in Nether Edge, Carter Knowle Park and Ecclesall Woods. The MSOAs include Millhouses and Nether Edge.

S11 - £381,643 The 3rd highest price postcode in Sheffield is S11, with an average house sale price of £381,643. Found to south west of the city, it takes in much of Ecclesall Road, Ringinglow Road and out into Burbgae Valley in the Peaks. The MSOAs include Crosspool, Sharrow, Brincliffe, Sharrow Vale, Ecclesall, Greystones and Bents Green.

S10 - £331,600 The 4th highest price postcode in Sheffield is S10, with an average house sale price of £331,600. Found to west of the city, it takes in Broomhill, Crookes and out all the way to Stanage Edge. The MSOAs include Endcliffe & Ranmoor, Sandygate & Crosspool, Broomhill & Lower Crookes, Crookes, Springvale & Steel Bank, and Fulwood & Lodge Moor.

