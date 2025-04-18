This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A flagship apartment in the exclusive Holly House development is now on the market - offering buyers a rare chance to live in a Grade II listed former school, first opened in 1899 by the owners of Chatsworth House.

Located just behind Sheffield City Hall and opposite the historic Memorial Hall, the building’s grand stone exterior and original architectural features nod to a rich past.

Nowadays the space tells a different story - one of sleek design, modern comforts and contemporary living.

The apartment itself is a spacious two-bedroom duplex spread across the ground floor, featuring an impressive open-plan layout with soaring double-height ceilings and large windows that flood the living area with natural light.

A mezzanine level provides additional space for relaxing or working from home, with two separate study areas and full fibre broadband already installed.

Its central location places it right at the heart of Sheffield’s cultural and commercial hub. Cambridge Street Collective - Europe’s largest food hall - is just around the corner, and the city’s bars, restaurants, shops and transport links are all within walking distance.

Despite being so central, the property sits just off the busier areas like West Street, offering peace and privacy without compromising on convenience.

The two double bedrooms are generous in size, making the home suitable for sharers, couples or professionals looking for extra space.

Residents also benefit from a communal outdoor area with BBQ facilities, a secure entry system and an intercom and alarm setup.

With an estimated rental value of £1,350 per month, the apartment is expected to attract strong interest from both homeowners and investors seeking a high-yield, low-maintenance city property.

Once a place of learning, Holly House has been reimagined for modern urban living, without losing touch with its elegant past.