A £190,000 three-bed home in Aston has hit the market challenging someone to snap it up and modernise it.
Estate agents 2Roost is offering the leasehold corner plot property in Townend Avenue and openly stating it is ripe for anyone read to give it "a full scheme of modernisation and refurbishment."
The agent writes: "With its prime location and ample potential, this property presents an exciting opportunity for those looking to refurbish and modernise a home to their own taste and specifications. Don't miss out on this chance to create your dream home."
There are jobs that need doing in every room. The kitchen counter is tiled and needs replacing with something flat, hygienic and easy to clean. There is no shower and only a modest bathtub. The master bedroom's built in storage will not be for everyone. And the rear garden needs thoroughly taming.
But whoever can knock each task on the head has a chance to transform it into a spacious family home in a prime location and a huge space for entertaining guests.
See our gallery below for 11 photos and see if you can see the potential in this Aston home.