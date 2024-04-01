A £190,000 three-bed home in Aston has hit the market challenging someone to snap it up and modernise it.

Estate agents 2Roost is offering the leasehold corner plot property in Townend Avenue and openly stating it is ripe for anyone read to give it "a full scheme of modernisation and refurbishment."

The agent writes: "With its prime location and ample potential, this property presents an exciting opportunity for those looking to refurbish and modernise a home to their own taste and specifications. Don't miss out on this chance to create your dream home."

There are jobs that need doing in every room. The kitchen counter is tiled and needs replacing with something flat, hygienic and easy to clean. There is no shower and only a modest bathtub. The master bedroom's built in storage will not be for everyone. And the rear garden needs thoroughly taming.

But whoever can knock each task on the head has a chance to transform it into a spacious family home in a prime location and a huge space for entertaining guests.

See our gallery below for 11 photos and see if you can see the potential in this Aston home.

Are you up to the challenge of modernising this three-bed house? Estate agents 2Roost is offering this £190,000 three-bed semi-detatched leasehold house in Townend Avenue, Aston. They openly state whoever snaps it up should prepare to give it a full modernisation and refurbishment.

Tame the rear garden There is both a good-sized front and rear garden that need a lot of work, and are planted with mature trees and shrubbery that will need taming. Someone will look at this space, though, and see the potential.

Corner plot The house residents on a corner plot which adds some great size to the property. There's also a detached garage.

One bathroom, one bath, no shower The property has one bathroom and one bath. Literally, one bath. There is no shower in the pictures. Installing one might be job number one to the new owners.