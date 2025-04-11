This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The apartment, found in the sought-after Mazda Building, offers a blend of industrial charm and modern living. With high ceilings, large windows and an open-plan layout, it’s ideal for those drawn to Sheffield’s more artistic, rustic vibe.

It’s rare to find a city centre home under £200,000, especially one this close to key spots like the Cathedral and the Peace Gardens. Close to the newly renovated Fargate, it is also convenient for shopping or dining out and drinking. It is also just a short walk from the train station, making it great for commuters.

The flat features two good-sized bedrooms, including one with an en-suite, as well as a main bathroom. The heart of the home is its spacious living area, which combines kitchen, dining and lounge spaces into one bright and airy open-plan room.

With its unbeatable location, large windows and urban feel, this apartment would suit young professionals, first-time buyers, or anyone after city centre living at a fair price.

The property is being sold via GOTO Online Auction with a Buy-It-Now option available.

Follow this link to check out this rare property on Purplebricks.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Flat 5, Mazda Building 4 St. Peters Close, Sheffield, S1 2EN Purplebricks Photo Sales

2 . Flat 5, Mazda Building 4 St. Peters Close, Sheffield, S1 2EN Purplebricks Photo Sales

3 . Flat 5, Mazda Building 4 St. Peters Close, Sheffield, S1 2EN Purplebricks Photo Sales

4 . Flat 5, Mazda Building 4 St. Peters Close, Sheffield, S1 2EN Purplebricks Photo Sales