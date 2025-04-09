This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This property boasts great connections across the city, with the Richmond Grove bus stop just a minute’s walk away and easy access to the Sheffield Parkway. Nearby train stations at Darnall and Woodhouse are also both under two miles away. Local schools, shops and parks complete the package, making Richmond an ideal spot for growing families.

The ground floor welcomes you with a bright, airy lounge ideal for unwinding after a long day. But it’s the separate dining room that steals the spotlight, boasting a striking fireplace that adds a cosy, traditional feel to the space. Whether it’s family dinners or festive gatherings, this room radiates warmth that makes a house a home.

The kitchen carries that same sense of charm, with classic wooden finishes that evoke a rustic feel while offering plenty of room to cook. Overlooking the private rear garden, the kitchen connects indoor and outdoor living - perfect for keeping an eye on the kids while preparing dinner.

Upstairs, three generously sized bedrooms share a family bathroom, making the first floor a functional and welcoming space for children or guests. The entire top floor is dedicated to a master suite, complete with its own en-suite bathroom. Flooded with natural light, this upper-level retreat offers peace, and privacy from the lower levels.

Outside, the home features a well-maintained private garden, ideal for alfresco dining. A shared driveway leads to a garage, offering valuable off-road parking and additional storage which is always a bonus in busy family households.

Combining classic touches like a charming fireplace and warm wooden kitchen with the space and comfort, this home on Richmond Road is a strong option in Sheffield’s property market.

On the market for £275,000, could this property be yours? Follow this link to check it out.

1 . Road This spacious 4-bedroom semi-detached home offers a generous living space arranged over three floors | Purplebricks Photo Sales

2 . Living room The bright and airy lounge is the perfect place to relax. | Purplebricks Photo Sales

3 . Dining The cosy charm continues into the separate dining room. | Purplebricks Photo Sales