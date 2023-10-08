The plans include 32 "fully electric" new homes with south-facing gardens

A housing developer has been given the green light to build 32 new homes on the Waverley estate in Rotherham.

Forge New Homes has been granted planning permission for its fourth development after purchasing the site from Harworth Group plc.

Forge New Homes say the 32 new Olive Lane homes will have south facing gardens and be "fully electric".

The new venture in the heart of the Harworth Group’s Olive Lane mixed-use development at Waverley claims it will transform the area into a new sustainable community, including a retail scheme and medical centre.

The two and three-bedroom terraced homes will have individual south-facing gardens, parking spaces with EV charging ports, and landscaped communal areas and footways.

The developer also aims to build an "enjoyable shared space" where people can connect with one another.

As well as this, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) has awarded Forge New Homes grant funding from the SYMCA Brownfield Housing Fund to support the delivery of the fully electric new homes.

Work is set to start in spring 2024, with the first homes available to reserve in late 2024.

Andy Beattie, director for Forge New Homes, said: "Olive Lane is a fantastic scheme by Harworth, one that will continue to transform the area and create a strong community at Waverley.

"We’re delighted to have been granted planning approval to build 32 family homes by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council. The development will have a focus on open space and outdoor community areas, providing a vibrant neighbourhood for buyers.