Revealed: The 9 Sheffield neighbourhoods where house prices have dropped the most

House prices in parts of Sheffield have taken a noticeable dip over the past year, according to a new report analysing data from the Office for National Statistics.

The ‘House Price Change Report’, compiled by Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance, reveals which areas of the city have seen the sharpest decline in property values between September 2023 and September 2024.

The percentages are based on a comparison of the median of property prices from September 2023, and September 2024.

At the top of the list is Southey Green East, where the median house price fell from £185,000 to just £135,000 - a steep drop of 27 per cent.

Following closely behind is the Devonshire Quarter, where prices plunged by 26.5 per cent, from £170,000 to £125,000.

Other notable drops include Greenhill and Lowedges (down 19.1 per cent), Hackenthorpe (down 16.6 per cent), and Broomhall (down 14.1 per cent).

Even some traditionally more expensive areas, like Bents Green and Millhouses, haven’t escaped the trend, with average prices falling by over £60,000 in a year.

Here are the 10 Sheffield neighbourhoods that have seen the biggest falls in property prices over the last year:

