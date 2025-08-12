For those considering moving to the south-west of Sheffield, with Mercia School at the top of their list, here is a glimpse of some properties closest to the school.

Home prices in this list range from around £170,000 to £400,000, offering a variety of options for families looking to settle nearby.

Mercia School serves a large catchment area, welcoming applications from families across this part of the city.

Sheffield City Council manages all admissions for Mercia School from Years 7 to 11.

Each Sheffield school has a designated catchment zone based on postcode and house number, which helps determine where a child is likely to be offered a place.

However, living within the catchment area doesn’t guarantee admission.

When the school is oversubscribed, priority is given first to children previously in care, then those with siblings already in the school, and in the catchment.

The third priority is given to children living within the catchment without a sibling at the school.

For those struggling to find their postcode on Sheffield’s official catchment maps, it’s best to contact the admissions team directly for guidance.

This list showcases some of the closest homes to Mercia School, giving you an idea of the neighbourhood and what’s available near one of Sheffield’s sought-after catchment areas.

1 . Carter Knowle Road - £350,000 0.1 miles from Mercia school | Spencer Photo Sales