Known as The Manse, the property was originally built as a residence for a local clergyman but has since been renovated into a spacious four-bedroom detached home. Nestled on a generous private plot and hidden behind mature greenery, the home offers a rare combination of historic character and modern luxury.

The property underwent a full upgrade in 2014 and now has a high-spec interior that includes vaulted ceilings, underfloor heating and multiple wood-burning stoves. But the transformation also maintained elements of the past too - the front-facing study, for example, is believed to have once served as the clergyman’s private office.

Four double bedrooms, including a master suite with dressing area and en-suite, offer ample space for families or those working from home. The ground floor is flooded with natural light, with triple-aspect windows and French doors opening onto the landscaped gardens.

There are also two living areas- a formal lounge and a cosy dining space , which means fewer family arguments over sharing the TV.

Sitting proudly within Mosborough Village, the home benefits from a peaceful, tucked-away location while still offering excellent access to local amenities and public transport. The nearby tram network provides easy links into Sheffield, while the surrounding countryside is just minutes away.

The property makes use of modern energy efficiency, with solar panels with battery storage and solar thermal panels, alongside an EV charging point on the driveway.

The outdoor space features manicured lawns, a sun deck with pergola, and a raised patio area. A large driveway and integral garage offer ample off-road parking.

Described by agents as “exquisite and opulent,” the property combines the charm of its clergy house origins with the comfort and efficiency of a contemporary family home.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.