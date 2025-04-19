Located in the heart of Walkley, the house is within walking distance of local shops, independent cafés and pubs.

The area is known for its strong community spirit and peaceful atmosphere, while also being close to the popular Crookes neighbourhood.

Green spaces such as Rivelin Valley Nature Trail and Crookes Valley Park are nearby, making it ideal for outdoor enthusiasts.

The property also offers good transport links to Sheffield city centre, with several train stations within a five-mile radius.

Families will benefit from the proximity to four local primary schools, all rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted, including St Mary’s Church of England Primary and Walkley Primary School.

The detached property includes three spacious bedrooms, a large open-plan kitchen and dining area and a private rear garden.

It also comes with off-street parking, a downstairs W.C., and a useful cellar for extra storage.

Modern additions such as solar panels, a battery storage system and an electric vehicle charging point make the home energy efficient and future-ready.

Fir Street presents an ideal opportunity for families or professionals looking for a well-connected, characterful home in one of Sheffield’s most popular areas.