Sheffield property Stocksbridge: Chalet-style bungalow occupying half-acre woodland site on sale for £375k

The property is located on the upper side of the beautiful Ewden Valley, and is available to buy now.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 30th Sep 2023, 16:25 BST

A chalet-style detached bungalow occupying a woodland site of just over half an acre near to a historic Sheffield village has gone on the market for £375,000.

The property is found near to the historic village of Bolsterstone, and is located around 1km south of Stocksbridge.

Estate agents, Mark Jenkinson have described the sale of the unique property as an 'outstanding opportunity to acquire a chalet style detached bungalow with purpose built two storey double garage, occupying a woodland site of just over half an acre, on the upper side of the beautiful Ewden valley'.

"The property is in need of complete modernisation and interested parties may wish to consider either a comprehensive scheme of upgrading or possible redevelopment of the site, subject to the appropriate consents," Mark Jenkinson's listing states.

The property is on the market now for £375,000.

Up for sale

The property is on the market now for £375,000. Pictures courtesy of Mark Jenkinson estate agents

This unique chalet-style bungalow is located near to the historic village of Bolsterstone. Picture courtesy of Mark Jenkinson

Chalet-style bungalow

This unique chalet-style bungalow is located near to the historic village of Bolsterstone. Picture courtesy of Mark Jenkinson

The purpose-built two-storey garage. Picture courtesy of Mark Jenkinson estate agents

The purpose-built two-storey garage

The purpose-built two-storey garage. Picture courtesy of Mark Jenkinson estate agents

The property benefits from a pool. Picture courtesy of Mark Jenkinson estate agents

Pool

The property benefits from a pool. Picture courtesy of Mark Jenkinson estate agents

