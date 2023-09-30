Sheffield property Stocksbridge: Chalet-style bungalow occupying half-acre woodland site on sale for £375k
The property is located on the upper side of the beautiful Ewden Valley, and is available to buy now.
A chalet-style detached bungalow occupying a woodland site of just over half an acre near to a historic Sheffield village has gone on the market for £375,000.
The property is found near to the historic village of Bolsterstone, and is located around 1km south of Stocksbridge.
Estate agents, Mark Jenkinson have described the sale of the unique property as an 'outstanding opportunity to acquire a chalet style detached bungalow with purpose built two storey double garage, occupying a woodland site of just over half an acre, on the upper side of the beautiful Ewden valley'.
"The property is in need of complete modernisation and interested parties may wish to consider either a comprehensive scheme of upgrading or possible redevelopment of the site, subject to the appropriate consents," Mark Jenkinson's listing states.