With a constantly developing food and drink scene and the highly-anticipated return of the iconic Abbeydale Picture House, Abbeydale Road has become one of Sheffield’s most thriving areas.

And now there’s a chance to make the trendy, developing area your home, with this spacious four-bedroom property for sale on Purple Bricks.

Located near Carter Knowle Park, the property is up for grabs for only £260,000.

The council tax band B address is filled with character, and plenty of space for any family to make it there own.

Rooms are split across three floors, with the ground floor featuring separate living and dining rooms.

A private garden around the back offers the perfect space to get some fresh air and soak in the sun.

So take a look round what could be your dream home.

And if you'd like more details, find it listed on Purple Bricks here.

