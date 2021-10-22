Here's why Sheffield windows to be lit up with messages of light, love and hope

Streets of Light will see over 360 homes with windows lit up across Sheffield

The Streets of Light initiative takes place from October 25 to 31 and is celebrating its fifth year.

Every year, the festival – which is coordinated by St Thomas’ church in Crookes – has encouraged people to decorate their windows at Halloween to spread light and hope.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Streets of Light seeks to bring change and transformation to neighbourhoods and communities by creating window displays that convey a message of light, love and hope as an alternative to Halloween.

"From October 25 to 31 all the buildings that have signed up will have their windows decorated and lit up from 4.30 to 9pm each evening. Every window will be unique, but all will include the words Light, Love or Hope somewhere in their displays.”

This year, over 360 households in Sheffield will be taking part, as well as three Sheffield schools and a ward in the Hallamshire hospital. The window light trail will take place in 19 different areas of the city as well as further afield.

People who sign up have been invited to be as creative as they like with their window decoration design.

Organisers say the initiative portrays the message that “light overcomes darkness, people are loved and there is hope”.

In 2020, Streets of Light saw 430 windows being lit up across the country in places such as Lincoln, Leeds and Nottingham, in addition to Sheffield. The message also reached the windows of one home in Germany.

This year, trails can also be found in Bridlington, Manchester, Liverpool, Cornwall and Leigh-on-Sea.

Streets of Light has been coordinated by St Thomas’ church in Crookes but organisers say they have been working with people of all faiths and none in seeking to bless the city of Sheffield.

Trail booklets are available in a variety of locations across the city as well as at the reception at St Thomas’ Church or details can be found online.