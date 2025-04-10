Amazon Music Unlimited can be used for three months without paying a penny | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Amazon has extended its offer of 3 months free Amazon Music Unlimited, giving you more time to experience high-quality audio and a massive library.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amazon has just sweetened one of its best free music deals, extending its offer of one month of free Amazon Music Unlimited membership to three months - but you need to be quick.

Amazon's streaming service has become popular among audiophiles because it offers options such as HD and Ultra HD audio, which Spotify and others don't manage to come close to.

To put it into perspective, Spotify's premium audio runs at 320kbps, while Amazon's Ultra HD streaming is 3,730kbps.

Sonos Ace headphones are packed with tech and on offer via Amazon | Sonos

It means if you've invested in a decent speaker system, you'll get so much more out of it if you stream from Amazon Music. And there are still 100 million ad-free songs in the library.

It even costs the same as Spotify, with Amazon's monthly fee currently £11.99, identical to Spotify's premium individual subscription.

Spotify has the same number of songs, but Amazon boasts more ad-free podcasts, and it also offers access to Audible's vast catalogue of audiobooks.

This limited-time free trial offer means that, if you're currently hooked on Spotify and you fancy trying Amazon as an alternative, you now have much longer to make up your mind.

Readly

Love magazines but hate the cost? With Readly, you can access dozens of top TV and film titles for one low price – and right now, you can get two months free. Click here for more information.

Once you’ve acquired a taste for

And it's risk-free, because although you'll have to enter payment details when you sign up to the three-month trial, you can cancel any time and still enjoy the trial period.

Click here to find out more about Amazon Music Unlimited, and to sign up to the trial.