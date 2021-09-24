Farmers and crafts market to take place in Sheffield this weekend

The autumn farmers and crafts market which takes place three times a year, makes its return to Greenhill Library.

Stalls for this market will this time be outside, meaning anyone can come and browse the stalls on offer. Every market is kept fresh and vibrant with the introduction of new stalls and businesses as well as returning popular stalls, keeping each market unique but also popular with the community.

The market, which takes place in spring, autumn and winter, is very popular within the community and is well supported which brings very important funds and support for the local library.

There are many returning producers and crafters, as well as some new to the Greenhill market. Local business, Kevin’s hand made pies, is very popular in the market and returns again with their pastries and pies. Another returning business is Sheffield cards and gifts, selling gifts such as mugs, water bottles, T-shirts and wallets.

The market also has some new businesses coming this Sunday, such as Becky’s portraits and The Soap Loaf company.

Across the entire day, there will be a vast amount of stalls with different products to appeal to lots of different people, whether you are looking for gifts, decorations or even a meal.