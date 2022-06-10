Sheffield Folk Chorale to come to Crosspool Festival this June

Stephen Hill Methodist Church will host the event to raise funds for two charities.

Sheffield Folk Chorale is a mixed group which sings unaccompanied harmonies. The repertoire mainly consists of songs from a traditional background, some with a new tune but also some new material written by choir leader Graham Pratt who founded the group in 2001.

The chorale was originally formed with the intention of performing a set of lesser-known winter and Christmas songs at Sheffield Cathedral. The concert was so successful that it was repeated for many years moving to Ecclesall Church following the Covid pandemic.

Stephen Hill Methodist Church

The June 24 concert starts at 7.30pm and will be raising funds for the RNLI Filey LIfeboat and Sheffield Young Carers.

Tickets are priced at a minimum donation of £6.