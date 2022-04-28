Naked, Alone And Racing To Get Home: Daring TV show looks for brave contestants in Sheffield to strip off and win £5,000

Avalon Television wants people to take part in Naked, Alone And Racing To Get Home – a three-day survival challenge where two teams of two will battle through the British countryside with no phones, money or clothes.

Following the success of the pilot last year, the E4 programme will see contestants using their resourcefulness to forage their own food, build their own shelter and source their own materials to keep warm for the chance to win the £5,000 cash prize.

A spokesperson explained that those taking part must navigate their own route to the prize using nothing but their own instinct and internal compass, and perhaps the help of strangers, whilst overcoming a series of survival challenges.

Naked, Alone and Racing to get home

Casting Producer Cheryl Jackson said: “This year we are looking for adventurous, determined, courageous and brave contestants from all walks of life who enjoy testing their limits. If you are relatively fit and have good survival skills, or are keen to learn some interesting skills, then this could be for you.

“We encourage joint applications too, so why not team up and apply with someone you know?"