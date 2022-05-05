Dick & Dom: Richard McCourt and Dominic Wood back in Da Bungalow with 20th anniversary show

Quadruple Bafta award winners Dick and Dom will be at the city’s O2 Academy with a live event promising to bring back the spirit of their Saturday morning hit TV show.

It will see the former Tapton School pupil and his co-star with their family friendly anarchic style and content – just as it was in the original series. The interactive experience will include fans’ favourite games including two-word tango, musical splatues, the grunty song, fairly hairy fizzogs and pants dance.

And for their finale expect to watch participants being splattered in their legendary Creamy Muck Muck game. There will also be appearances from Diddy, Dick and Dom, and DI Harry Batt with his interrogation game as well as giving audience members the chance to win part of, some of, or almost all the price of their ticket.

DIck and Dom on tour 2022

Lifelong Sheffield Wednesday fan Richard gained his on-screen experience in Sheffield presenting Hospital Television and local television during the early 1990s. He leapt to fame when Dick and Dom in Da Bungalow started on CBBC in August 2002. After one series the audience had grown from one kid eating her cereal in Stockport, to hundreds of thousands of fanatical viewers screaming ‘bogies’ at the top of their lungs.

The show swiftly moved to BBC One, putting Saturday mornings back on the BBC’s map.

Over four years, five hit series and numerous awards and accolades Dick and Dom became household names. Despite being asked to continue, the team made the decision to end the series on a high in 2006.

In 2017 the pair completed a nationwide smash theatre tour followed in 2018 by a sell-out season in one of the largest venues at the Edinburgh Festival, winning them an award for Best Family Show.

As well as In Da Bungalow, they have presented The Sunday Morning Show on BBC Radio 1 and Are You Smarter than a 10 Year Old? for Sky One as well as starring roles in the hit film Horrid Henry: The Movie.

Dick and Dom in Da Bungalow is at the O2 Academy in Sheffield on Thursday October 6.